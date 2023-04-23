Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will attempt to even the series as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the first-round matchup. We’re at Amalie Arena, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Maple Leafs-Lightning Game 4 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Maple Leafs won an overtime thriller 4-3 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead against the Lightning. Somehow, they won despite enduring a ferocious Lightning attack and a massive brawl between Auston Matthews and Steven Stamkos. Noel Acciari started the scoring when he fired a wrist shot into the net past Andrei Vasilievsky to give the Leafs a 1-0 lead. However, the Bolts even the score when Anthony Cirelli evened the score as he capitalized off a pass from Brandon Hagel to tie the game. Matthews deflected a Mitch Marner shot into the net for his first goal of the series to give Toronto the lead.

The Lightning struck back late in the first period when Hagel battled in the crease and stuffed a puck just underneath the glove of Ilya Samsonov. Ultimately, there was a review, but the call stood after some time. Darren Raddysh delivered a response in the second period when he circled around the net and blasted a top-shelf shot to give the Lightning a 3-2 lead. However, the Leafs battled back late in the third period when Ryan O’Reilly battled for a loose puck and clapped a rebound into the net to send the game into overtime. The Leafs played hard for the entire extra session when Morgan Rielly came off the faceoff and blasted a quick writer past Vasilevsky for the win.

Samsonov made 36 saves while allowing three goals. Conversely, Vasilievsky made 23 saves while allowing four goals. The Leafs only fired 27 shots, but it was enough to win. Conversely, the Bolts took 39 shots. The Maple Leafs won 52 percent of their faceoffs but also went 0 for 3 on the powerplay. However, they also killed off all three Toronto penalties. Both teams hit a lot, with the Leafs laying out 62 and the Lightning throwing 61.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Lightning Game 4 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Maple Leafs-Lightning Game 4 Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+202)

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-250)

Over: 6.5 (-106)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Game 4

TV: SNE, SNO and SNP

Stream: NHL

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Maple Leafs Could Cover The Spread

The Maple Leafs can score plenty of goals and do it in bursts. Therefore, expect to see them make their mark on the end offensively. The Leafs have the stars to make some damage.

Matthews has one goal and four assists in three playoff games, including two assists on the powerplay. Likewise, Marner has two goals and six assists, including one powerplay goal and three powerplay assists. John Tavares has three goals and one assist. Ultimately, he also has one powerplay goal and one powerplay assist. William Nylander has two goals and two assists. Moreover, he has one powerplay goal in the series.

Samsonov has struggled, going 2-1 with a goals-against average of 3.70 and a save percentage of .878. Thus, he must do more to contend with a powerful Tampa Bay attack and have his eyes everywhere.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if they can execute on offense and generate early scoring. Then, they must prevent defensive lapses.

Why The Lightning Could Cover The Spread

The Lightning are in the same situation against the Leafs they stood a year ago. Ultimately, the Lightning showed an impeccable ability to bounce back from bad games in the past.

Nikita Kucherov did not do much damage in Game 3. Significantly, he has one goal and three assists, including one powerplay goal and one powerplay assist. Stamkos has yet to score a goal but has two assists. Likewise, defenseman Victor Hedman has not scored in the two playoff games. Alex Killorn also has yet to score. However, he has two assists. Brayden Point has two goals and an assist in three playoff games. Additionally, he has scored twice on the powerplay.

Vasilevsky has not played well in this series, going 1-2 with a goals-against average of 4.22 and a save percentage of .854. Somehow, he must play better to give the Bolts a chance.

The Lightning will cover the spread if they can score early and get the crowd in the game. Then, they must play better defense and not give the Leafs too many chances to score.

Final Maple Leafs-Lightning Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The Leafs have a golden opportunity to take a commanding lead against the Lightning. However, it is still difficult to trust the Maple Leafs to win anything.

Final Lightning-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-250)