Nick Saban gives honest Jalen Milroe take after win vs Arkansas

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) blew out the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Unfortunately for Alabama, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe had to step in to replace starting quarterback Bryce Young after Young left the game with a right shoulder injury in the second quarter.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said after the game that Young suffered an AC sprain and would be day-to-day. Saban also alluded to Milroe being the starting quarterback next week against No. 17 Texas A&M in the unlikely scenario that Young is unable to play.

“There are things Jalen [Milroe] does well. If he has to play, we’ll practice him more. I thought he did a good job of managing the game today,” Saban said.

Alabama was already leading 14-0 when Young left the game but Milroe played well in his limited opportunities. He completed four of his nine passes for 65 yards and one touchdown. He did most of his damage on the ground though with six carries for 91 rushing yards and one touchdown.

With Young out of the game, Alabama leaned heavily on junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs ran for a career-high 206 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also had two catches for 20 receiving yards.

If Young is unable to play next week, Saban will likely adopt a more run-heavy gameplan to take advantage of the proven skillset of Gibbs and the dual-threat ability of Milroe.

In four games, Milroe has thrown for 151 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and one interception.