Nicki Minaj is facing a lawsuit from a West Hollywood jeweler who claims that the rapper returned some borrowed jewelry in a damaged state. The jeweler alleges that Nicki's stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, signed a contract with Roseark jewelry store, agreeing to borrow jewelry for a public appearance and take responsibility for any damages incurred, TMZ reports.

NICKI MINAJ SUED FOR ALLEGEDLY DAMAGING BORROWED JEWELLERY pic.twitter.com/hEEoxXgVdY — Rebecca Tweneboah Darko (@iambecky23) June 7, 2023

According to the lawsuit, the contract required the jewelry to be returned within a week, and Nelson was liable for any damages. The jeweler claims that some pieces were returned damaged, and they have sent invoices totaling $26,239.50 plus interest to Nelson, but payment has not been received.

Nicki Minaj's attorney, Howard E. Siev, denies the allegations and asserts that there is no evidence linking Nicki to the damaged jewelry. Siev argues that the lawsuit is merely an attempt by the jeweler to generate publicity and extract an unwarranted payment. He states that they will vigorously defend against the lawsuit.

A source close to Nicki has stated that all items were returned on time as promised, and the jeweler only complained about a missing stone after having the jewelry in their possession for some time. It appears that Nicki never had any direct dealings with the jeweler, yet she is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The legal battle raises questions about the responsibility for borrowed jewelry and the alleged damages. As the case unfolds, Nicki Minaj and her legal team will strive to refute the claims made against her and disprove any connection to the alleged damage.

This lawsuit adds to the list of legal challenges faced by celebrities over contractual disputes. It serves as a reminder of the intricacies and potential controversies surrounding high-profile borrowing arrangements and the importance of clear contractual terms to avoid such conflicts.