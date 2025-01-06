The North Carolina football team moved on from head coach Mack Brown at the end of the season, and they are now being led by former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick is now getting his staff ready for the 2025 season, and one person that he is targeting is former Patriots head strength and conditioning coach Mose Cabrera. Belichick is hoping to bring Cabrera to the Tar Heels in a similar role after the two of them worked together for a long time in New England.

“North Carolina is targeting ex-New England Patriots head strength and conditioning coach Moses Cabrera for a similar role, sources tell me and @InsideCarolina for @CBSSports/@247Sports,” Matt Zenitz said in a post. “He spent 12 years working under Bill Belichick in New England, including seven as his head strength coach.”

Moses Cabrera and Bill Belichick won three Super Bowls together while they were with the Patriots, and Belichick is now hoping that the two of them can find similar success at the college level. Whatever Cabrera was doing in New England was clearly working.

Cabrera got his coaching career started back in 2004 at Fresno State. He was the assistant strength coach with the Bulldogs until 2009 before taking a similar job with Colorado. With the Buffaloes, Cabrera was the assistant strength and conditioning coach.

The Patriots came calling for Cabrera after one season with Colorado, and he left to go coach in the NFL. From 2011 until 2015, Cabrera was the assistant strength and conditioning coach. From 2016 until 2023, he was the head strength and conditioning coach.

Moses Cabrera was not on any team's staff during the 2024 season, but it is looking like he could get back into the coaching game in 2025 as Bill Belichick and the North Carolina football team are reportedly interested.

It's going to be interesting to see how this whole staff works out for Belichick and the Tar Heels in year one. Belichick is surrounding himself with familiar folks as he even has some family on the staff with his son coming over to be the defensive coordinator. Cabrera is another person that Belichick is very familiar with.

This first offseason is a big one for Belichick as this is the first time that he has coached at the college level. With recruiting and the transfer portal mixed with hiring his staff, it's going to be a busy stretch for the new North Carolina football coach. Everyone is eager to see how he performs at the college level.