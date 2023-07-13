Notre Dame football star Sam Hartman is looking to take something positive from the blood clot that forced doctors to remove one of his ribs last summer. At least, that's a generous interpretation of the quarterback's plans. Sam Hartman told reporters that the removed rib is currently in his refrigerator because the mother of the Notre Dame football player is turning it into a necklace.

You heard that right. Hartman's rib is in the refrigerator, presumably where it's been for close to a year, considering he underwent surgery on Aug. 9, 2022. Hartman had the procedure done when he was Wake Forest's starting quarterback, five months before transferring to the Notre Dame football program.

In case you're thinking that the reporters might have misunderstood Hartman, this isn't the first time that he's divulged his plan. Back in December, Hartman make it known that his rib was in the refrigerator, waiting to be turned into a piece of jewelry.

The necklace should be ready in a few weeks, for those keeping track.

"The Rib is in my fridge…it's well on its way to becoming a necklace…we're a couple weeks out just want to make sure it stays in one piece til then." –@sam_hartman10 had a rib surgically removed last year and tells us he's determined to turn it into a piece of jewelry — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) July 13, 2023

Notre Dame football fans likely could care less what Hartman does with his rib or what his necklaces are made of if he produces on the field. His time with the Fighting Irish got off to a promising start in the 2023 Notre Dame football spring game. Hartman completed 13 of his 16 pass attempts for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Not long after the spring game, Tyler Buchner, who was set to compete to become the top Notre Dame quarterback, transferred to Alabama.

Hartman had a prolific career at Wake Forest before going to South Bend. The rib-freezing quarterback has 12,967 passing yards, 110 passing touchdowns and 41 interceptions.