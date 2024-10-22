ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Week 9 of College Football action as we turn our attention towards this big-time tilt between ranked teams. The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) will take on the No. 24 Navy Midshipmen (6-0, 4-0 American) in an exciting matchup. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Notre Dame-Navy prediction and pick.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish advanced to 6-1 following their 31-13 win over Georgia Tech. In a game that was close through the first half, the Notre Dame defense established their dominance to earn the Fighting Irish their fifth-straight win. Now, they'll look to hand newly-ranked Navy their first loss of the season.

The Navy Midshipmen remained undefeated this last week following their 51-17 trouncing over Charlotte. It's the first time Navy has started their season at 6-0 since 1979 and they're officially bowl-eligible with a 4-0 conference record. A win here would arguably be one of the biggest in school history.

Here are the Notre Dame-Navy College Football odds, courtesy of ESPN Bet.

College Football Odds: Notre Dame-Navy Odds

Notre Dame: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -550

Navy: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +380

Over: 52.5 (-105)

Under: 52.5 (-115)

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Navy

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Notre Dame Could Cover The Spread/Win

Notre Dame hasn't lost a step since rebounding from their loss to NIU and they'll be in line for their sixth-straight win if they can top Navy. Of course, they're not immune to another upset loss, but the Fighting Irish have proven themselves during the second half of recent games and closing out wins. Once their defense settles into a game, they're one of the best units in the country and they'll be game planning all week to stop a run-heavy attack from Navy.

The Notre Dame defense ranks fifth nationwide in points allowed per game (11.9), but they'll have their hands full with one of the best rushing teams in the nation. Quarterback Riley Leonard has been solid on the ground over the last few games and lead the way with two rushing touchdowns of his own. Expect this Notre Dame defense to find stops and keep Leonard working the offense down the field.

Why Navy Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Navy Midshipmen have been one of the best surprises of the College Football season and they're proving themselves each week as one of the best rushing teams in the nation. They rank fourth in points for (44.8) and rushing yards (274.8) per game, making this an explosive offense on the ground that can break runs and wear down the defense. It'll be interesting to see how this multifaceted backfield fares against a strong defensive front from the Irish.

Navy's defense also performs well in allowing just 19.7 points per game, but they're extremely opportunistic in creating turnovers and can fly to the ball in preventing additional yards after the catch. They're also 5-1 ATS this season and haven't lost at home in four games, so expect this team to be very confident in their chances to knock off Notre Dame.

Final Notre Dame-Navy Prediction & Pick

This will be a fun matchup and you have to imagine that MetLife stadium will be rocking during this one. Notre Dame could see a home-field advantage with how well their fans travel, but this game will certainly be one the Navy Midshipmen believe they can win. The story all game will be about how Notre Dame's defensive front will be able to stop Navy's dominant running game.

Fighting Irish QB Riley Leonard has been in big games like this before and with the way he's been marching them down the field their last few games, they should have no trouble moving the ball against this Navy defense. This could become a matter of which team can play mistake-free football and win the time of possession.

We have to give a slight edge to Notre Dame as the rightful favorite thanks to the fifth-ranked defense in the country. They're particularly good at stopping the run, so we have to imagine they give Navy some trouble during this one.

However, the spread is a bit wide and Navy has been covering at a high rate this season. They have yet to play a neutral site game this season, but something tells us this Navy team doesn't care where or when they play. They're ready to stick to their brand of football and constantly run the ball until the defense wears out. While we like Notre Dame to win this game, let's roll with the Midshipmen and the points as they make this a great game.

Final Notre Dame-Navy Prediction & Pick: Navy +12.5 (-110)