Ohio State has opened their 2023 season with a pair of easy victories over Indiana and Youngstown State, but it's clear that there are some areas where the team can improve. One such area is their offensive line, and it looks like the Buckeyes offensive line coordinator, Justin Frye, has devised an interesting solution to help his unit improve.

Against two overmatched opponents, Ohio State hasn't had any issue moving the ball on offense, but it's been apparent that the play of their offensive line has left a lot to be desired. The Buckeyes feel good about the squad they have, but they need to develop more consistency. As a result, Frye told the o-line that he wants to see them play with more violence moving forward.

“Violence. When all five dudes know what’s going on, it just looks like a wall. Whether that’s here, whether that’s in my son’s junior high/middle school football. When they know what’s going on, those five guys that don’t know much are just rolling off the ball on a run play. If you’re protecting the right guys, you’re able to do that and play fast.” – Justin Frye, Cleveland.com

Ohio State's o-line has looked a bit disconnected at times to open the season, so hopefully Frye's unique advice here will help them get on track as they begin to face more difficult opponents. Being on the offensive line can be a violent position, but Frye believes that if the Buckeyes can use that to their advantage, they will become a force to be reckoned with for opposing defenses.