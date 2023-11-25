Ohio State is getting two key defensive players back for a game Saturday against Michigan. The two teams enter the contest undefeated.

Ohio State football is getting some good news ahead of their most important game of the year. The Ohio State Buckeyes are getting two key players back to full health before they play the Michigan Wolverines Sunday. Ohio State is getting defensive lineman Mike Hall and star linebacker Tommy Eichenberg for the game, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Ohio State needs the two defensive stars to play well and stop Michigan's high-powered offense. Hall and Eichenberg have been slowed down by injuries this season, but have been mainstays on the Ohio State defensive unit throughout the campaign when healthy. Ohio State and Michigan are both undefeated on the season, at 11-0 and 8-0 in the Big Ten Conference. The two teams are fighting for a spot in the Big Ten championship, as well as a possible spot in the College Football Playoff. It's quite likely the winner of Saturday's game will get a spot clinched in playoff.

Ohio State football's navigated their injuries quite well throughout the season. With the exception of a close victory over Notre Dame, the Buckeyes have mostly sailed through their first 11 games. Ohio State's defense has been truly stellar. The Buckeyes are giving up on average 9 points a game, which is one of the best marks in the country.

Michigan will be without coach Jim Harbaugh for the third straight game Saturday. Harbaugh is serving a suspension from the Big Ten as the NCAA probes the Michigan football program over an alleged sign-stealing scandal. Michigan's head coach will be Sherrone Moore, who is 2-0 on the season as acting head coach.

Michigan and Ohio State kick off at noon Eastern on Saturday.