Ohio State football got some good news during a tough time for the program. Head coach Ryan Days is facing many questions about his future in Columbus after the Buckeyes crushing home loss to the Michigan Wolverines. While Ohio State is in a great position to make the College Football Playoff, a fourth straight defeat to its heated rival is not how quarterback Will Howard and company wanted to end the regular season. However, the program did pick up some good news in the form of QB prospect Brady Edmunds.

A 4-star pocket-passer from Huntington Beach, California, Edmunds has officially committed to Ohio State, according to On3 college football reporter Chad Simmons. He will join Ryan Day's team in 2027.

Brady Edmunds is a great pickup for an OSU program looking for answers

Quarterback has been one of the positions Ohio State hasn't had to worry about over the years. The Buckeyes have historically done a great job building their team around a talented signal caller. Between 2012 and 2022, Buckeyes' QBs were named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year seven times. These accolades went to four different quarterbacks.

Will Howard has been the signal caller for Ryan Day's team this year. The Kansas State grad transfer has put up elite numbers this season, throwing for 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Those stats are enough to give him the eighth-best QBR in the country. Unfortunately, Howard picked a bad time to have his worst game of the year against Michigan. The fifth-year threw for 175 yards, a touchdown, and two picks against the Wolverines. One of these interceptions set off a lot of fans.

Ultimately, the Buckeyes will need Howard to be elite for the rest of the season to achieve their goals. Especially considering their lackluster run game, which only gained 77 yards against Michigan. Edmunds will have to carry a mantle similar to Howard's if he eventually becomes the starter in Columbus. The Buckeyes' struggles in the trenches against physical teams make the quarterback position for this program as important as ever.

At 6'6, 215 pounds with a huge arm, the current sophomore brings the upside Ohio State football will need to contend for titles. However, should the program let go of Ryan Day, it will probably lose Edmunds as well. This potential scenario is the difficult situation the Buckeyes might face going forward.

Ryan Day has built a program that consistently contends for championships. Nevertheless, he keeps losing to the team up north. This issue plagued College Football Hall-of-Famer John Cooper, the last Buckeyes coach since Day to have a losing record against the Wolverines. The Ohio State football great compiled a 2–10–1 record against the school's hated rival.

Overall, Brady Edmunds is a crucial pickup for a program in a bit of an identity crisis. However, there is time to salvage this season. Unlike the Wolverines, the Buckeyes are still in championship contention. If Day and company can hoist a national championship trophy in late January, most of what happened last Saturday will be forgiven. Not all, but most.