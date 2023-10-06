The Ohio State Buckeyes are back with a Big 10 football matchup against the Maryland Terrapins. The number-four-ranked Ohio State football program comes off a win against the highly regarded Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Maryland football is undefeated and will not go down easy. However, it seems the Buckeyes are sending a statement to the Terrapins with their recent video.

Ohio State released a new football trailer titled “Leave Your Mark,” per their X (Twitter) account.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟓 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/f7lrgl9XLm — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 5, 2023

The Ohio State football team is showing they are a force to be reckoned with. They indeed left their mark on Maryland the last time the two teams played. The Buckeyes won the high-scoring matchup 43-30.

This time, the Maryland football program is looking for revenge.

Will Maryland end Ohio State's streak and extend their own?

Maryland is a high-powered offensive team with a harassing defense. The Terrapins have scored over 40 points twice this season while holding every team they have beaten to 20 points or less. Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 352 yards and a staggering five touchdowns in the win against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Ohio State football has had no shortage of dominant wins either. They scored a whopping 63 points against Western Kentucky. Kyle McCord leads the offensive attack. The Buckeyes' defense is just as dominant. They held Notre Dame to 14 points in their gutsy win.

Maryland will be tested by its first ranked opponent of the season. Unfortunately, the team they are facing is ranked fourth in the country. However, that will not stop them from attempting to make a statement of their own.

Which team will leave their mark in this Big 10 football fight?