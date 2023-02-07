Former Ohio State Buckeye Harry Miller will join President Joe Biden at the annual State of the Union address as an honored guest on Tuesday night, according to 247Sports.

Miller is one of 25 guests invited to the event “because they personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people.”

Miller, along with 24 others, will join First Lady Jill Biden in her viewing box for the event.

Harry Miller retired from the Ohio State Buckeyes football team last March due to ongoing mental health struggles that culminated in suicidal thoughts. He has remained a non-playing member with Ohio State Football and has spoken up about his mental health issues, per 247.

“Miller is a senior in mechanical engineering and a former football player for The Ohio State University. In 2022, he announced he would no longer continue to be a student-athlete to prioritize his mental health and has since become an advocate for mental health and emotional wellness,” the White House official press release stated.

“President Biden has named tackling the mental health crisis a key pillar of his Unity Agenda, laying out a strategy to transform how mental health is understood, perceived, accessed, treated, and integrated – in and out of health care settings. Since taking office, the Biden-Harris Administration has significantly increased federal government investments in mental health support for Americans across the country.”

Miller was expected to the the Buckeyes’ starting center during the 2021 seasons, but was unavailable, and ended up playing just two games throughout the season. He retired in the offseason after explaining his mental health struggles throughout his football career.

Following his football career, the Ohio State senior has earned a well-deserved honor to attend the State of the Union beside President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night.