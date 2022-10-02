The No.3 Ohio State Buckeyes hosted Greg Schiano and the Rutger Scarlet Knights Saturday in Columbus, and the final score was what most people expected it to be — with Ryan Day’s Ohio State football squad scoring a comfortable victory to the tune of a 49-10 score. The game was nothing much to write home about in terms of the level of competition, as the Buckeyes did a fine job of showing how big the gap was between them and Rutgers.

It got a bit more interesting toward the end, though, when Day and Schiano looked like they were about to come into blows on the Ohio State football sideline.

#OhioState head coach Ryan Day and #Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano exchange words after a fight breaks out on the Buckeyes' sideline. pic.twitter.com/CaHDBSwedS — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) October 1, 2022

Apparently, the commotion was all started by a late hit on Ohio State football punter Jesse Mirco by Rutgers’ Aron Cruickshank, who would be later ejected from the game. Some unwritten rules might have triggered this verbal exchange, as Schiano must have felt it was too unnecessary for Ohio State football to run a fake punt while ahead by a bunch of points at that point of the contest. Day, on the other hand, obviously did not like the physicality Rutgers showed on that play.

Day and Schiano would later seemingly patch things up on the field following the game.

You can hear Ryan Day apologize to Greg Schiano during their postgame handshake pic.twitter.com/azMoQplXYl — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) October 1, 2022

In any case, Ohio State football remains undefeated, as is now on a five-game win streak to start the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes have all the momentum they need heading into next week’s showdown in East Lansing against the Michigan State Spartans.