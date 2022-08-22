Ryan Day shares crucial updates that will hype up Ohio State fans ahead of Notre Dame season opener

After missing the College Football Playoff in 2021, the Ohio State Buckeyes are banking on a bounce back season in 2022. Ryan Day and CJ Stroud are aiming to lead the team to the playoffs and a National Championship. But the offense was not the issue last season. Instead, it was Ohio State’s questionable defense that held the team back. But Ryan Day recently shared an encouraging statement on new defense coordinator Jim Knowles, via Ohio State football writer Dan Hope.

“That’s the sign of a good college football coach,” Day said in reference to Knowles tailoring his personal defensive scheme to mesh with the Buckeyes’ defense.

Ryan Day also addressed a number of other topics with the media on Monday.

Hope reported that Day said Ohio State expects to be at full strength at cornerback ahead of their season opener against Notre Dame.

Ryan Day also commented on Ohio State’s offense. Hope shared what Day said about tight ends Cade Stover and Mitch Rossi, as well as wide receiver Julian Fleming.

“Ryan Day says he’s been really impressed with Cade Stover and Mitch Rossi’s improvement at tight end and Julian Fleming’s growth at wide receiver this summer,” Hope Tweeted.

Finally, Day addressed running back Dallan Hayden.

“We’ve been really impressed with Dallan … he’s got a lot of talent … if he continues to grow, we’re gonna trust putting him in the game.”

Ryan Day and Ohio State football are primed for a big season. They will have plenty of motivation after missing out on the Final 4 last year.