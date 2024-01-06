Ryan Day could have a bunch of new faces with him on the Ohio State sideline in 2024

As the head coach of the Ohio State football program, Ryan Day has won two Big Ten titles, made the College Football Playoff three times, and compiled an impressive 56-8 record, including a 41-3 record in Big Ten play. At most schools, a resume like this one would be good enough that the university would likely commission an artist to begin erecting a statue of Ryan Day outside of their home stadium. However, in Columbus, Day finds himself on a seat that is growing hotter by the day, and since Day himself will likely do everything in his power to hang on to his job, that means staff changes at Ohio State are likely ahead, according to Zach Barnett and John Brice of FootballScoop.

Per Barnett and Brice, Ryan Day informed his staff that a new offensive coordinator will be coming to Columbus ahead of the 2024 season, and that the new OC “will be empowered to evaluate the current staff and make new hires if he believes that will improve the team.” From the sounds of it, the only coach on the Buckeyes staff whose job is safe is Brian Hartline. Hartline, a former wide receiver at Ohio State who played under Jim Tressel from 2005 to 2008, has shined as the wide receivers coach of the Buckeyes, playing a big role in both recruiting and developing 1st round NFL Draft picks like Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Chris Olave. Soon enough, Marvin Harrison Jr. will become the next feather in the metaphorical cap of Brian Hartline.

What Buckeyes coaches specifically may eventually be on their way out of Columbus has not yet been reported, but sources indicated that multiple members of the Ohio State coaching staff have already begun reaching out to other programs, sending feelers out about possible job openings.

This could be a last ditch effort for Day, who has been under the microscope since losing to Michigan for the third consecutive season. A disappointing 14-3 loss in the Cotton Bowl to Missouri certainly didn't help Day's cause. But if Ohio State returns to form and finds themselves once again atop the Big Ten in 2024, the seat Ryan Day is sitting on will start to cool off.