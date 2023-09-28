The Oklahoma football program has yet to lose a game for the season. But, the Iowa State football squad led by Matt Campbell hopes to make a run in breaking the streak of the Big 12 conference team. Coach Brent Venables does not mind the challenge but he issued a stern warning ahead of the Sooners' matchup, via Ryan Chapman of Sports Illustrated.

“Coach Matt Campbell and his staff have done a fantastic job since he’s been there,” the Oklahoma football coach said about the Iowa State football mastermind.

But, Brent Venables took the squad to memory lane and outlined how their previous matchups went, “As we know last three times that Iowa State has come to Norman against some pretty good teams in ’17, ’19, and ’21, they’ve had a lot of success. And they’re 1-2 in those games.”

The Sooners head honcho noted how important their clash is with the two-win team, “But, the scoreboard total for both sides of the ball’s 101 for Oklahoma and 100 for Iowa State.”

Oklahoma had just come off an intense game against Cincinnati. Venables deployed insanely good schematics on both offense and defense. This allowed his squad to dominate all facets of the game. They dictated the tempo with 425 total yards with 322 of them coming off passes from Dillon Gabriel.

Danny Stutsman and Dasan McCullough also led the Oklahoma football squad's secondary to a defensive masterclass. Their square-off can't come soon enough for these two rivals. Will the Sooners move up to a five-win record after they face off against Iowa State?