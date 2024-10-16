Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin has seemingly called out Oregon's Dan Lanning, after the controversial 12-men-on-field debacle that led to the Ducks' Week 7 win over Ohio State.

In the back-and-forth contest, Oregon escaped with a 32-31 victory over the Buckeyes. They had the lead coming down the stretch when it was Ohio State football. Following a Will Howard incompletion with 10 seconds remaining, and trailing by one point, Lanning took a timeout and then the Ducks were penalized for having 12 men on the field the next play. Ohio State moved ahead five yards, but also had crucial time taken off of the clock and one final opportunity to score.

Lanning admitted to the intentional move this week, per Steve Samra of On3 Sports.

The NCAA addressed the loophole, and it appears that a solution is in place to avoid any further dispute. The interpretation released on Wednesday, stating that the defense will be given the option to put time back on the clock in any event the opposing team is penalized. This will be after the two-minute timeout in either half, per NBC Sports' Nicole Auerbach's post on X, formerly Twitter.

It'll be interesting to see how this rule unfolds, and if any team other than Oregon ever wind up in a similar scenario moving forward. Seeing as how the adjustment is still fresh in everyone's heads, there could very well be many coaches across the country still trying to expose the loophole at the conclusion of either half.

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football address the issue

Ole Miss is currently on a fast track to the College Football Playoff in the 2024-25 season. While much of the focus has been on the field for Ole Miss, Kiffin revealed that he and his team have been well aware of what their opponent may throw at them unexpectedly in crunch-time.

“We have a scenario where that pops up,” Kiffin said.

“It’s interesting, though,” Kiffin continued. “I find all this national talk about someone faking an injury, and people shouldn’t do that; I’m not saying I don’t agree with.

“But, I just found it interesting that everybody thinks this is awesome that you went against the rules and put more people on the field, but then everybody’s (up in arms) when faking an injury. So just found it interesting.”

Kiffin has embraced the unpredictable nature that college football brings, understanding that the nation's best coaches and players have to be adaptable to anything in order to sustain their place atop the rankings.