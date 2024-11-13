Ole Miss football and head coach Lane Kiffin continued to rack up wins over the past few days, as they flipped former Alabama football commit Caleb Cunningham to play for the Rebels, according to Hayes Fawcett on X.



The Ackerman, Mississippi native chose to stay close to home with the commitment. Also, Ole Miss ended a 52-game streak against Georgia football with their dominant 28-10 win. While it wasn't an offensive slugfest like what Rebels fans are used to, it was an all-around performance.



Quarterback Jaxson Dart consistently found receivers, the running game was in full swing and the defense put ample pressure on Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck. This win propels Ole Miss into the Top 10 conversation and potentially into the College Football Playoff if they win out.

Lane Kiffin strikes again for Ole Miss football

Cunningham is listed as a five-star receiver ranked No. 2 in the 2025 class and No. 16 overall, per the 247Sports Composite. For the five-star receiver, his decision changed when he saw the Rebels dismantle the Bulldogs. He was seen signing autographs for Ole Miss fans pregame, and told On3's Zach Berry, “Man, my brand is big [in Oxford]. People know who I am.”

Even with the flip from Alabama, current head coach Kalen DeBoer has built an amazing recruiting class of his own. Without Cunningham, Alabama still has four five-star recruits committed. They have quarterback Keelon Russell, offensive lineman Michael Carroll, cornerback Dijon Lee and tackle Ty Haywood.

With Cunningham's flip, it moves Alabama to No. 2, behind Ohio State football for the top recruiting class in the country. Also, going from one SEC school to another might sting more for Alabama. Regardless, Ole Miss is obtaining another elite receiver for Kiffin's high-octane offense.

His ties to his home state of Mississippi put an exclamation mark on the move. For instance, Cunningham told On3.com that “I can be the hometown hero.” The five-star recruit could have a chance at that next season if he plans on staying with the Rebels.