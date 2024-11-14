On Saturday, Ole Miss football picked up the biggest win of Lane Kiffin's tenure with the program by knocking off the Georgia Bulldogs in blowout fashion at home. Although they got behind 7-0 early after a rough start, the Rebels dominated the game from there, outscoring Georgia 28-3 the rest of the way en route to a surprisingly easy victory.

The game took place at 2:30 PM local time in front of the fans, while some had expected that the contest would be scheduled for the night prime time slot, which instead went to LSU vs Alabama. Kiffin has not been shy about his criticism of Ole Miss football's perceived lack of home night games this year, and recently, Texas A&M football head coach Mike Elko referenced this on The Aggie Football Hour radio show, per Sam Gillenwater of On3 Sports.

“Another night game at Kyle Field,” Elko said. “We appreciate those. Apparently, that’s all we play anymore…We get them all and Lane wants more so that’s okay. Him and I, we’ll swap next year or something.”

Now, Kiffin is firing back, taking to his account on X, formerly Twitter, to throw a friendly jab back in Elko's direction.

“Trade you anytime Coach. Not fair to our fans. Btw check out QB play and scoring at night home and on the road,” wrote Kiffin.

Quarterback play was by no means an issue for Ole Miss during their demolition of Georgia on Saturday afternoon. Starting QB Jaxson Dart actually left the game early in the first quarter after sustaining an injury but was able to return and eviscerated the Bulldogs' defense from there, finding wide open receivers all across the field throughout the afternoon.

In any case, up next for Ole Miss is a road game vs the Florida Gators on Saturday. That game is slated to kick off at 12:00 PM ET.