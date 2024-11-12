Ole Miss football has been fined $350,000 for fans rushing the field following the team's 28-10 upset victory over the Georgia Bulldogs. Such is a common occurrence across the Southeastern Conference when these things happen.

The conference issued an official statement on the issue.

“Ole Miss will incur a fine of $250,000 for a second offense of the league’s current access to competition area policy when fans entered the field after the Rebels’ game versus Georgia,” the statement read. “Ole Miss’ first offense under the current policy occurred when fans entered the field following a Rebel football victory over LSU in September 2023. In addition, Ole Miss will incur an additional fine of $100,000 due to fans entering the field prior to the end of the Georgia game.”

The statement also outlined the price of offenses based on how often they had previously taken place.

“Financial penalties are imposed for field or court rushing violations in all sports sponsored by the Conference,” the statement outlined. “Institutional penalties range from $100,000 for a first offense to $250,000 for a second offense and $500,000 for a third and subsequent offenses.

Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss football was not the only one to be fined, though. The LSU Tigers also incurred a different type of penalty, fined $250,000 related to spectator sportsmanship after fans threw debris on the field. The conference has elected not to suspend alcohol sales in Tiger Stadium for the time being, but has made clear it still reserves the right to do so. This is far from the first time something like this has happened, even this season, within the SEC.

The Texas Longhorns also got an earful just weeks ago when their fans threw trash on the field during the team's 30-15 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Ole Miss football, now considered a serious contender for the College Football Playoff, will look to stay hot as the Rebels face the Florida Gators next on Nov. 23.