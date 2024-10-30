During her blockbuster Guts World Tour, Olivia Rodrigo had a run-in with border patrol. The experience understandably left her “pissed” due to a simple mishap that caused the problem.

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rodrigo recalled being questioned by border patrol. This experience occurred at border patrol when going from Canada to Portland.

At first, Rodrigo thought the officers were asking for an autograph for their daughter. Instead, she was escorted to an interrogation room. The border patrol officer asked if she had been arrested. When she said no, he asked, “Are you sure?”

Turns out, there is another woman who looks like Rodrigo and is around the same age named Olivia Rodriguez, who has been arrested several times. The name snafu resulted in Rodrigo getting questioned.

Luckily, she was okay, and nothing else happened. Hopefully, it is the last time that Olivia Rodrigo is mistaken for Olivia Rodriguez at border patrol.

Currently, Rodrigo is promoting the release of her Netflix concert film for the Guts World Tour. It was recorded during Rodrigo's shows at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, in August 2024, which were hometown shows for her. She was one of the first artists to perform at the venue, which opened on August 15, 2024.

Olivia Rodrigo and the Guts World Tour

The ongoing Guts World Tour is Rodrigo's biggest venture so far in her young career. A total of 97 shows are planned across five legs of the all-arena tour, which started on February 23, 2024, in Palm Desert, California.

The Guts World Tour started with a North American leg that concluded on April 9, 2024. Rodrigo then performed a European leg, which included a four-night stay at the O2 Arena in London, England.

After wrapping the European leg of the tour on June 23, Rodrigo returned to North America for a second leg. That run of shows concluded on August 21.

She capped the second North American leg of the Guts World Tour with six shows in her hometown of Los Angeles, California (technically Inglewood). She first performed four shows at the Kia Forum before playing twice at the Intuit Dome on August 20 and 21.

In September, Rodrigo played a brief Asian leg of the tour. She then visited Singapore, the Philippines, and Australia throughout October. She is now on hiatus from the tour until June 30, 2025. Rodrigo has two shows in Manchester, England, at the Co-op Live.

What is Guts?

Rodrigo's second tour is in support of her sophomore album, Guts. The album was released on September 8, 2023, and was preceded by two singles, “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right?” A third single, “Get Him Back,” was released a week after the album dropped on September 15.

Like her debut album, Guts was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. However, she lost both awards to Taylor Swift's Midnights.

Since breaking onto the scene in January 2021 with her debut single “Drivers License,” Rodrigo has become one of the biggest pop stars in the world. She has already made the jump to an all-arena tour, and there is no end in sight for her meteoric rise.