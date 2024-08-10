The real test of character comes when adversity hits. Team USA, in the process of being pushed to the brink by Serbia in the semifinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics, leaned on their established stars to carry them over to the finish line and into the gold medal game with a 95-91 win. Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid, four former league MVPs, all played starring roles in the rousing victory, sparking much debate as to who seized the role of alpha.

On the most recent episode of Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, George and Trae Young discussed who they thought won the game for Team USA. The Philadelphia 76ers star vouched for James, saying that his leadership and single-minded approach to snatching the win away from Serbia rallied the team together. Moreover, he took on the challenge of slowing down Nikola Jokic, and came out on top.

“I think Bron took the initiative of, ‘We not losing the game.' I thought what Bron did with his downhill attacks late in the game, him just managing the game, you saw him getting steam. And then the moments of him wanting that matchup with Joker,” George said.

But for the Atlanta Hawks floor general, Team USA would not have been in striking distance to make that comeback if it weren't for Stephen Curry and his explosive scoring early on in the contest. And it wasn't as though Curry disappeared in the clutch; after all, he made the go-ahead triple that gave them the lead for good, and he also grabbed a crucial steal late in the game that extended their cushion.

“If Steph didn’t have 17 in the 1st quarter, they would have been down 20 plus. Steph was doing it the whole game,” Young responded.

Paul George and Trae Young feel proud of Team USA

Paul George hasn't been called up to the Team USA roster since the 2016 Rio Olympics, while Trae Young has been passed over for inclusion as well, most recently for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. But George and Young felt proud of the national team's efforts regardless as they saw their peers go to war and emerge as the victors.

“I felt cheesy. I was getting chills and s**t. Damn, I'm proud to be American. I felt cheesy. U-S-A!” George said. “I was watching that s**t as a proud American.”

For a moment, however, Young was a bit conflicted, as he saw his Hawks teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic nail some crucial shots for Serbia to keep Team USA at bay. In the same vein, George's wife is Serbian, so there were conflicting allegiances in the 76ers star's household, which made for some fun viewing back on Thursday afternoon.

Silver is now guaranteed for Team USA, but they will not want to finish second after dispatching of the team that many believe poses the biggest threat to their gold medal bid. France, however, have been rejuvenated after upsetting Canada and Germany, and they will be buoyed by a raucous home crowd in the gold medal game on Saturday afternoon E.T.