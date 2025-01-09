ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oregon State Santa Clara prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oregon State Santa Clara.

This is a really fascinating game on a Thursday night of West Coast hoops. Oregon State had a really good nonconference season. Coach Wayne Tinkle clearly made upgrades to the roster in the transfer portal, enabling an OSU program which has lost 20 or more games in multiple seasons this decade (after a miracle Elite Eight run in 2021) to suddenly turn around and reach double-digit wins before the end of the calendar year. Oregon State made a dramatic turn for the better, raising hopes that the Beavers would be a lot more competitive in the West Coast Conference than many people would have predicted at the start of the season in early November.

Oregon State made a road trip to Southern California for a game at Loyola Marymount one week ago. LMU had been inconsistent, certainly not as impressive as Oregon State to that point in the season. The logical expectation was that Oregon State would win — maybe not by a lot, but it would get the job done and affirm what we all saw in November and December: The Beavers were a decent team which covered a lot of spreads and won a number of games with a degree of margin. Maybe OSU wouldn't cover the spread against LMU, but the Beavers were going to prove they were better to some degree.

Instead, Loyola Marymount blew out the Beavers, 82-61. It was a total stunner, a result which came out of nowhere. It didn't make sense, and it didn't flow from anything we had observed over the previous two months of college basketball.

As Oregon State returns to the road in WCC play, there is fresh skepticism about how the Beavers will fare in their new basketball conference, particularly away from home. Oregon State is likely to be tough in Gill Coliseum on campus in Corvallis, but can OSU win when it travels to other WCC locales? OSU handled San Diego at home this past Saturday after the LMU loss. Everyone expected that. Now comes the real challenge, however: Can the Beavers take a stand on the road and beat a talented Santa Clara squad which — on a good night — is hard to handle? We are going to learn a lot about both teams in this game, but especially about Oregon State and its ability to challenge Washington State, Saint Mary's, and Gonzaga at the top of the West Coast Conference. This will be a highly informative and educational college basketball game, with bettors taking notes for the future of the WCC season.

Here are the Oregon State-Santa ClaraCollege Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oregon State-Santa Clara Odds

Oregon State: +5.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +195

Santa Clara: -5.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 147.5 (-115)

Under: 147.5 (-105)

How to Watch Oregon State vs Santa Clara

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State didn't handle the Loyola Marymount road trip well. This time, the Beavers will learn and adjust. They're getting almost six whole points. They will bounce back and at least cover. Santa Clara should be favored, but by 2.5 points and not 5.5.

Why Santa Clara Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oregon State road question is real. Santa Clara will be excited to play this game and will bring a level of energy Oregon State can't handle.

Final Oregon State-Santa Clara Prediction & Pick

Santa Clara is not six points better than Oregon State. Take the Beavers here.

Final Oregon State-Santa Clara Prediction & Pick: Oregon State +5.5