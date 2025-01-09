ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Cal Poly-UC San Diego prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cal Poly-UC San Diego.

On Thursday night in college basketball, the Big West Conference gets into the swing of things. The Big West has an interesting and highly competitive race, with several teams jockeying for position in pursuit of the league's regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament this March. UC San Diego is the new face in the Big West race, the program which has made a big leap forward this year and is in the thick of the title chase. The Tritons are 3-0 in the conference alongside UC Irvine. UC San Diego, like any team in the center of the conversation in a conference championship battle, needs to hold serve at home, and it also has to win the games it is supposed to win. This game therefore offers a double dose of boxes the Tritons have to check.

UC San Diego, while battling to stay even with Irvine at the very top of the conference standings, is also trying to stay half a game ahead of UC Riverside in the Big West standings. The Highlanders are 3-1 in the conference, so UCSD wants to make sure it doesn't drop below Riverside and gives itself the best possible chance to stay in this title race and get a crack at it in late February and early March.

For Cal Poly, this is desperation time. The Mustangs did some really good things in nonconference play, such as beating the Stanford Cardinal of the ACC. Cal Poly looked like a team in late November or early December which might cause some chaos in the Big West race, but the start of conference play has been a massive disappointment for Poly. The Mustangs are 0-4 in the league and need a win in conference play to give them some hope of making a move before it is too late. The other thing about being 0-4 is that the Mustangs are inviting the possibility of finishing at the very bottom of the league, which would severely hurt their chances of being competitive and a real factor in the conference tournament. The Mustangs at least need to get close to .500 in league play so that they are in the middle — not the bottom tier — of the conference in early March.

How to Watch Cal Poly vs UC San Diego

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Cal Poly Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cal Poly is absolutely desperate for a victory and needs to turn its season around. The Mustangs probably aren't going to win this game, but they will be able to keep it close just because it seems their season is on the line right now. UC San Diego will not play with the same level of urgency and intensity.

Why UC San Diego Will Cover The Spread/Win

UC San Diego is a really good team, playing well, and playing at home. Cal Poly is in the middle of a full-on nosedive after a good start to its season. You don't have to overcomplicate this.

Final Cal Poly-UC San Diego Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Cal Poly, but we are not going to trust the far worse team in this matchup. Pass.

Final Cal Poly-UC San Diego Prediction & Pick: Cal Poly +15.5