While the Baltimore Orioles made the playoffs for the second time in Brandon Hyde's tenure, they fell short in the Wild Card Series. As the Orioles look to make a deeper run in 2025, Hyde is looking to bring an experienced mind onto his staff.

Baltimore is interested in hiring David Ross as their next bench coach. It is not yet known if the Orioles formerly offered the job to Ross, nor if he is interested in the role, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

It won't be the first time Ross has been offered a MLB bench coach opportunity. The New York Yankees tried hiring him when Carlos Mendoza was hired by the New York Mets. However, coming off of being a manager with Chicago Cubs, Ross didn't want to accept the job.

But the 47-year-old will be two years removed from his managerial post. Out of the game completely in 2024, perhaps he is itching to return to the dugout. The Orioles offer both a promising present and future. If Ross ever wanted to return to the top job, having success in Baltimore would certainly boost his resume.

Over his four-year tenure with the Cubs, Chicago held a 262-284 record. They made the playoffs in his first season, during the CO-VID19 shortened 2020 campaign. However, the Cubs were ousted in the Wild Card Series and haven't seen the playoffs since.

Still, David Ross is a well respected mind in MLB circles. He played in the majors for 15 seasons, winning two World Series titles. As the Orioles look to get over the hump, Brandon Hyde and company know a voice like his would go a long way.

Baltimore made sweeping changes to their coaching staff after their quick playoff elimination. They mean business in 2025 and want to prove their core can go on a deep run. He won't be joining the Orioles' litany of top prospects on the field. But Ross can help guide them as a mentor and bench coach.