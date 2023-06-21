Orlando City and Philadelphia Union lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Orlando City-Philadelphia Union prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Orlando City (7-5-5) is in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and has been inconsistent this season. The home side slumped to a 3-1 defeat against New England Revolution last week. The Lions will be hoping to replicate their six-game unbeaten run prior to that loss.

Philadelphia Union (9-3-5) is currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and has been fairly impressive this campaign. The Union suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the San Jose Earthquakes in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Here are the Orlando City-Philadelphia Union soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Orlando City-Philadelphia Union Odds

Orlando City SC: +140

Philadelphia Union: +165

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -122

Under 2.5 Goals: +100

How to Watch Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT

Why Orlando City Can Beat Philadelphia Union

Orlando City have also stepped up this season and will be intent on keeping their formidable opponents at bay. The Lions are currently seventh in the East, occupying the bottom spot for teams headed to the playoffs. Overall, they have the 11th-best record in the league, posting a +3 goal differential with 23 goals scored.

The Lions suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the New England Revolution last week. Orlando managed to keep things close at the first 45 minutes. However, disaster struck the Lions in the second half as they were not able to match the three goals from Emmanuel Boateng, Gustavo Bou, and Carles Gil. Duncan McGuire managed to convert from Michael Halliday's assist to avoid a clean sheet for Earl Edwards Jr. The loss ended their unbeaten run of six matches in the MLS.

Despite the loss, Orlando City SC should feel confident, as they are undefeated in six of their last seven Major League Soccer games. Orlando City should be high on confidence, as their last three matches saw them gain seven points. They started off drawing 1-1 with Atlanta United, before beating first New York Red Bulls by 0-3, then Colorado Rapids in a 2-0 win. The Lions claimed a modest two wins in their past six home matches in Major League Soccer. They also drew two and lost two, scored seven goals, and conceded seven.

Orlando is intent to keep a stable record at home. In nine matches played, they have a 3-3-3 record, earning 12 points, as well as scoring nine goals with the same goals surrendered.

The Lions will surely take advantage of the previous match-up last March. The previous game ended in a 2-1 victory for Orlando City, who handed Philadelphia Union their only defeat in their last 31 home games in all competitions. Despite that, Orlando City SC should feel confident, as they are undefeated in six of their last seven Major League Soccer games.

Coach Oscar Pareja has a decent 8-1-6 record versus Philly. If he wants to prove our Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union predictions wrong, he’ll have to find a way to contain the in-form 2022 MLS Cup finalists.

There are several absences in the squad. Adam Grinwis, Abdi Salim, Wilder Cartagena, Pedro Gallese, Wilfredo Rivera, and Facundo Torres are out with injuries and international duties. Gaston Gonzalez is questionable as he deals with a right thigh injury. Duncan McGuire should step up in this match and add to his tally of five goals. Martin Ojeda has three assists to lead the team. Ercan Kara has five goal involvements for Orlando.

Why Philadelphia Union Can Beat Orlando City

Philadelphia has the fourth-best recording in the league, good enough to give them the fourth spot as well in the East. They have played 17 times this season and earned 30 points in those matches while scoring 28 goals. They only trail Cincinnati, Nashville, and New England on the ladder. Philly will try to do well after losing the chance to lift the CONCACAF trophy.

Philadelphia Union also saw an end to their unbeaten streak of nine games in the MLS after a 2-1 defeat against San Jose Earthquakes last week. There was some excitement in the first half, as Jeremy Ebobisse and Damion Lowe exchanged goals in the space of nine minutes. However, Miguel Trauco's goal off an assist from Carlos Gruezo in the 57th minute was enough to give the Earthquakes the victory. Philly posted 52% ball possession, 18 total shots, six corner kicks, and four big chances, but they can only do that much.

Regardless, the Zolos will make this match interesting against the Lions. Philadelphia Union has a good record against Orlando City and has won eight out of the 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's six victories. In addition to that, the Union scored one or more goals in their last nine games against Orlando City SC in Major League Soccer. They also have not lost a match in 9 of their last 10 matches in the MLS.

Philadelphia Union have been in exceptional form over the past year but will be hurting from their defeat last week. However, Jim Curtin will try to manage the team, taking notice of Alejandro Bedoya's questionable status due to a quad injury.

Daniel Gazdag is yet to hit his stride in the MLS this season and will look to make an impact in this match. Despite that, the Hungarian midfielder has seven goals and five assists for the club. Julian Carranza is looking to add to his tally of nine goals. Mikael Uhre has six goals and two assists for the team. 13 players have provided a goal or an assist for the Zolos.

Final Orlando City-Philadelphia Union Prediction & Pick

Both teams are looking to make a bounce-back performance. However, the home record of the Lions matches well with the Union's way form. Both squads appear to be headed for a draw, with one goal for each team.

Final Orlando City-Philadelphia Union Prediction & Pick: Draw (+230), Under 2.5 goals (+100)