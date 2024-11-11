Sunday was the Tyrese Haliburton show, according to Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle. After a 35-point and 14-assist performance, Carlisle explained how he knew his star point guard would have a breakout game.

“Look at the look in the eyes. It was as simple as that,” Carlisle said via the New York Post. “I could make up some other bullsh–, but they’re just times when great players just have a look in their eye that you know they’re going to be great.”

Carlisle has coached for quite some time in the NBA. After being with the Dallas Mavericks for 13 seasons, he returned to the Pacers, where he started his career. From Jason Kidd to Dirk Nowitzki to Ron Artest, he's seen his fair share of star talent. Now, Carlisle has Haliburton on his hands.

The Pacers point guard established himself as the face of the franchise last season. He averaged 20.1 points, a league-leading 10.9 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. He also made his second consecutive all-star game and was named to his first All-NBA team. In the playoffs, Haliburton elevated his game even more, especially against the Knicks. During the seven-game series, Haliburton averaged 21.3 points, seven assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Not to mention, he shot 50% or better in six of seven games.

Tyrese Haliburton's game was a step in the right direction for the Pacers

Fast forward to the 2024 season and he's picking up where he left off against the Knicks. Before that game though, it was a different story. The assist numbers are still there, as he posted double-digit assists in four straight games. However, the scoring and efficiency were an issue. He shot below 45% for the first six games of the season. Not to mention, he dropped a goose egg on the Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

Nonetheless, Carlisle spoke pregame and dismissed any concerns.

“Listen, he’s a great player and he’s going to be fine,” Carlisle said. “As I’ve been through this whole thing a couple of times now, this summer, even though he was on the Olympic team, he didn’t play much and he didn’t get to work out much because he got injured when he was there.”

Although it's only one game, the elite playmaking was on display once again. His scoring efficiency, mixed with his knack for finding open teammates secured an 11-point win against the Knicks. Haliburton had fans hyped before the season and that hype is still rolling. For Indiana, they're hoping this was the writing on the wall for more consistent games from their star point guard.