The Green Bay Packers received a pivotal injury update before their Monday Night Football clash against the Las Vegas Raiders. Cornerback Jaire Alexander is reportedly expected to play in the game, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

After being listed as questionable and missing Green Bay's past two games, this is a key update for the Packers. Green Bay holds a 2-2 record heading into Monday night, and they would obviously love to climb back over the .500 mark.

The primary storyline will be Davante Adams facing his former team, assuming an injury doesn't keep him out of the game. The Raiders are just 1-3 though, so their primary focus will be on earning a victory against the Packers. Falling to 1-4 would be detrimental to say the least.

Jaire Alexander's expected presence in the game will play a big role in determining the outcome.

Packers: Jaire Alexander expected to play vs. Raiders

Alexander has spent his entire career with the Packers. He made his debut in 2018 and has established himself as a star, making two Pro Bowls during his career. Alexander is fresh off a Pro Bowl campaign in 2022 that saw him record a career-high five interceptions.

Alexander is excellent at disrupting opposing passing attacks. Offensive coordinators are forced to gameplan around his presence on the field. So it is easy to see why the Packers will be more than thrilled to have him on the field, barring any setbacks of course.

Kickoff for the Packers-Raiders Monday Night Football game is scheduled for 8:15 PM EST.