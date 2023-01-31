Aaron Rodgers’ future is- once again- the biggest question facing the Green Bay Packers in an NFL offseason. This offseason, however, a Packers’ trade of Rodgers seems to be a greater possibility, as it was reported that the franchise would seem to want to move on from the four-time MVP. Rodgers is aware of the Packers’ desire and certainly hears the trade rumors swirling around the league.

During his latest appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers spoke about the “conversations” the Packers have been having. Here’s the Rodgers quote, per Adam Schefter.

“It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting.”

Rodgers said he’s still taking his time, “but I’m not a part of those conversations right now.”

Aaron Rodgers made it clear that he’s “taking his time” with his decision.

However, Rodgers termed the “conversations going on that aren’t involving me”- or the trade rumors that have popped up recently- as “interesting.”

The Packers star quarterback does not have a no-trade clause in his contract, but perhaps he’s signaling to the organization that if he is to be traded, he would like to be more involved in the process than he feels he currently is.

It was previously reported that the Packers would not trade Aaron Rodgers to an NFC team, for obvious reasons, which leaves possible destinations like the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, on the table.

It’s hard to decipher Rodgers, though this seems like a clear message to the Packers that he is noticing these “conversations”, and his involvement- or lack thereof- in them.

Your move, Packers.