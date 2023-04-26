A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was recently asked about his thoughts on that time when he tried to get ahold of quarterback Aaron Rodgers via FaceTime last season, and it appears that he’s no longer interested in dealing with that topic — ever.

Via Ryan Wood of USA TODAY:

“Asked #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst if he tried to FaceTime call Aaron Rodgers last season: “Let’s move on from that. … I don’t really know what to say to that.”

This goes back to the claims that the now-New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it difficult for the Packers to reach out to him during the offseason. In his introductory press conference in front of New York media on Wednesday, Rodgers have a little bit of an explanation about that.

“I don’t know if I really need to get into the specifics. I will say, people that know me, I’m fortunate to live in a beautiful house, the only downside is I have very limited cell service, so if you want to get a hold of me, I have to see your face, you have to FaceTime me,” Aaron Rodgers said (h/t Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post).

Whatever the truth is, what’s undeniable is that Rodgers and the Packers are no longer a partnership. For Rodgers, the entire focus for him is to help the Jets become a legitimate force in the NFL. For the Packers, it’s figuring out how to start over without Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback.