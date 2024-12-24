With the Green Bay Packers handling the New Orleans Saints easily on Monday Night Football, the home-field fans were getting a bit rambunctious, loudly chanting to their rivals— the Chicago Bears. However, with the Packers offense on the field, the Lambeau Field PA announcer put a halt to the antics, per Tom Pelissero on X.

“If you’re wondering what it’s like to be at this game right now… the Lambeau Field PA announcer just admonished the crowd for chanting ‘the Bears still suck' while the Packers are on offense against the Saints,” Pelissero wrote.

Though it's usually an advantage playing in Lambeau Field as the home team, the home team's PA announcer wasn't having it, telling fans to “keep quiet while the Packers on offense,” per The Athletic‘s Matt Schneidman on X.

Considering the Packers' dominating performance against the Saints, it's clear that some fans were already eyeing their Week 18 matchup with the Bears to close out the regular season.

Even without the Bears in attendance at this game, they got taunted by the Packers. With how lopsided their rivalry has been for the past decade-plus, Bears fans have to accept it at this point; they do suck— for now.

But, with these teams facing off in the last week of the regular season, fans are already primed for their 12th win against the Bears in a row as they clinched their fifth playoff berth under head coach Matt LaFleur.

Packers climbing NFC after dominating MNF win vs. Saints

After the Packers clinched a spot in the playoffs following their win against the Saints on Monday Night Football, the NFC North title remains up for grabs.

The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings both sit at 13-2, with the Packers trailing at 11-4. All three teams have two games remaining, making Green Bay's last couple of matchups even more crucial.

Going into these last two games of the season, Green Bay must keep their foot on the pedal, as their offense has exploded this last month. Since being held to 20 points against the Bears in Week 11, the Packers have scored 30 or more points in four consecutive games.

However, if Packers fans get loud while their team is on offense, Lambeau Field's PA announcer might have to enforce the quiet game again.