The Green Bay Packers came up just short against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, falling 31-29. However, the Packers had to play most of the game without star receiver Christian Watson.

Watson was forced to leave late in the first quarter after having his leg pinned underneath him. But after the game, head coach Matt LaFleur said Watson thinks it's just a sprain, via Kedrick Stumbris of Athlon.

The injury did not look good live and Watson never returned to the game. However, he doesn't think he's dealing with a long-term injury. Green Bay will be able to make further decision on Watson's injury once his timeline is revealed after tests.

With Watson down, the Packers turned to Jayden Reed and Dontavion Wicks. The former led the team with 139 receiving yards while Wicks had two touchdown grabs. If Watson were to miss any time, even for a single week, Reed and Wicks would receive and even further boost in importance in the passing game.

However, the Packers are hoping Watson's prediction comes true and his scary knee injury ends up just being a sprain. He hasn't had a breakout game yet, but Watson still has 80 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Injuries have held Christian Watson back from reaching his full potential early in his NFL career. He appeared in just nine games in 2023 after playing in 14 when a rookie. He has been strong when healthy, catching 74 passes for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns.

With Jordan Love working through his own injury problems, the Packers can't afford to have any more stars on the bench. While Watson is optimistic, they'll know more about the truth of his injury as the week progresses. With or without their receiver on the field, Green Bay will be looking to bounce back against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.