As the Packers prepare to take on the Chiefs in Week 13, Green Bay is staying optimistic that Darnell Savage can return from injury.

The Green Bay Packers have been without Darnell Savage since Week 6 due to a calf injury. But with a potent meeting against the Kansas City Chiefs on the docket, the Packers are hoping Savage can finally make his return.

Still on IR, the Packers would need to activate Savage for him to be on the field in Week 13. However, they've already opened his practice window, which gives him a path to return. Watching Savage at practice has head coach Matt LaFleur optimistic that he can return against the Chiefs, via Paul Bretl of USA Today.

“Potentially,” LaFleur said of Savage being activated. “That's the goal. That's the hope. But we were hopeful that he potentially was going to be back last week and he wasn't. So we will take it in stride and go through the week and see where he's at.”

Before suffering his injury, Savage racked up 34 tackles in six games. Despite being sidelined, LaFleur has been impressed with Savage's ability to stay involved and help the team succeed.

“I think he has gone above and beyond,” LaFleur said. “He's really matured, as a football player and as a man. His leadership has really shown through this year. I think he is one of the main leaders, especially in the DB room, but also on our football team.”

“He's had a great attitude all through the course of the offseason and into the year,” LaFleur continued. “It would certainly be nice to get him back.

The Packers may be the underdogs when they face the Chiefs in Week 14. But Green Bay is hoping a potential Darnell Savage return helps turn the tides.