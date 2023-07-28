This is awkward. The Green Bay Packers wished linebacker Jonathan Garvin a ‘Happy Birthday' Friday and then released the 24-year-old, according to ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky.

Garvin missed a majority of the team's voluntary workouts in the spring and summer. According to SB Nation, Garvin missed a part of minicamp and was given an excused absence.

The site reported Garvin practiced with interior defensive linemen for the first time Thursday. Garvin, a seventh-round pick in 2020, played 673 snaps for the Packers the last three seasons and just 23 percent of snaps in 2022, SB Nation said.

Green Bay has depth at outside linebacker, Garvin's position, with starters Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. They also selected Lukas Van Ness in the first round of this year's draft.

Garvin recorded 32 tackles, 1.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits in his three seasons with the team.

The Packers are looking to bounce back from an 8-9 finish in 2022. Green Bay failed to win the NFC North for the first time since 2018.

The Packers traded legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets this offseason. Green Bay will enter a new era in which it will have to find an identity without Rodgers, who is one of the best quarterbacks this century.

The Green Bay Packers will compete against the Minnesota Vikings, who last season went 13-4. The Detroit Lions ranked No. 5 in points per game (26.6) in 2022 and the Chicago Bears have an up-and-coming team.

Last season, Green Bay's team ranked No. 17 in opponent points per game (21.8). They will need to shore up on that end to compete for the NFC North title.