The Green Bay Packers suspended Romeo Doubs for Week 5 due to conduct detrimental to the team. But making a swift comeback for Week 6, Doubs proved how valuable he is to the Packers' offense.

In a 34-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Doubs caught three passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns. While finding paydirt twice is impressive for any player, Jaire Alexander says he saw it coming a mile away, via Ryan Wood of USA Today.

“I told Doubs before the game that he was going to have two touchdowns,” Alexander said. “I don't know if he told y'all that because he's kind of quiet. But I said that. I'm happy for him, he deserves it.”

Doubs' suspension was due to him intentionally missing practice. He was unhappy with his role in the offense. Both sides met after the incident to get on the same page. It seems that heart-to-heart worked out, as Doubs was a major part of the offensive gameplan in Week 6.

Even with his breakout game against the Cardinals, Doubs' numbers are down from his standout 2023 campaign. That season, Doubs caught 59 passes for 674 yards and eight touchdowns, all career-highs. Through five games in 2024, the wide receiver has 15 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Week 6 marked the first time Doubs found the end zone in 2024 while he has yet to break 100 yards receiving.

But maybe his two touchdown outburst is exactly what the doctor ordered. Jaire Alexander certainly thinks he does. While he won't find the end zone twice every game, Doubs has re-claimed his spot in Green Bay's offense.

If the offensive gameplan remains the same, it's a win-win for both sides. Romeo Doubs gets his requested bump while Green Bay gives Jordan Love another strong receiver to throw to. Now 4-2 on the season, the Packers are looking to pile on even more points against the Houston Texans in Week 7.