The Green Bay Packers have overcome a ton of adversity so far through the 2024 NFL season. QB Jordan Love has been injured multiple times during the first half of the season. However, Green Bay always seems to come out on the winning end of games despite their injury concerns. Love dropped a strong take about his availability this week ahead of a crucial matchup against the Lions.

Love did not practice on Wednesday, along with a host of other Packers players. Despite this, Love is still holding out hope that he can suit up as the team's starting QB on Sunday.

“I think it's realistic,” Love said on Wednesday, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Love believes that he could play even if he does not practice at all this week.

“Yeah, obviously not practicing during the week is not the ideal format for trying to play a game,” Love continued. “Like I said, things happen, if that's the scenario, I know I'll be fine. But definitely it's not the ideal scenario for going into a big week.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur wants Jordan Love to be able to protect himself

Packers coach Matt LaFleur did not reveal much about his thoughts when asked about the situation on Wednesday.

“He's moving around better,” LaFleur said. “We'll see, again, we'll take it one day a time. Certainly, yeah, we'll push the envelope with that. I know he wants to play, but we'll see where he's at by the end of the week.”

One thing LaFleur has been consistent on all season is injury risk. LaFleur does not want Love to play if he is not confident that he can protect himself from injuries.

“I think just being able to play, move around in the pocket and not trying to hurt myself further by playing … I think that's what he means by that,” Love said. “But for me, just being able to move around a little bit and just be myself out there playing and not just trying to be stuck in the pocket not being able to move if I need to move.”

Packers fans should keep their eyes on the final injury report on Friday afternoon for their next big clue.