The Green Bay Packers just can't seem to get past the Detroit Lions. Green Bay suffered a brutal loss on Thursday night, falling 34-31 to Detroit in a game with huge implications for the NFC North division race. One silver lining was the impressive milestone passed by one Packers offensive player.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs joined an elite club during Thursday night's game against the Lions. Jacobs passed the 1,000 rushing yards mark on the season, putting him in elite company with Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry.

Jacobs had an incredible game against the Lions. He had 18 carries for 66 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Jacobs now has two games this season with three rushing touchdowns. Barkley and Henry have not accomplished this in any game this season, while Joe Mixon did rush for three touchdowns only once. This puts Jacobs in a class of his own.

Later on in the game, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs joined that club as well by passing the 1,000 rushing yards mark. Other NFL running backs like Kyren Williams (926) and Chuba Hubbard (919) have a good chance of joining that club this week as well.

Jacobs also contributes in the receiving game. He has hauled in 27 receptions for 260 receiving yards and one touchdown through 13 games this season. That said, he was a non-factor in the receiving game on Thursday night.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur shares Josh Jacobs' approaching heading into TNF vs. Lions

It seems that Josh Jacobs knew he would have a good game on Thursday Night Football.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur shared the running back's approach to preparing for this NFC North rivalry game on Wednesday.

“He does a great job communicating with us where he’s at,” LaFleur said per Bill Huber of SI.com. “I trust him in terms of, if he needs more, that he’ll let us know and if he needs less, he’ll also let us know. But we are mindful of just how many reps he’s getting throughout the course of the week.”

LaFleur makes an effort to be mindful about Jacobs' workload in practice and in games. However, Jacobs just wants the football whenever he can get it.

“They be getting on me because they be wanting me to take less reps… but I think it’s important for the guys to see me work. I think it’s important to get the reps. So, I practice,” Jacobs said.

Green Bay will need Josh Jacobs to continue playing well if they want to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Next up for the Packers is a Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.