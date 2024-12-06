The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers had a lot of high expectations during their Week 14 Thursday Night Football matchup and delivered, with the former coming out on top, 34-31. However, despite the many highlights in the game, one of the most discussed moments came before kickoff when Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was seen yelling at a Lions fan on the field.

In the viral clip, LaFleur was seen yelling and pointing at the fan, telling him to “shut the f**** up.” The six-year head coach was asked about the incident after the game, which he downplayed as a product of poor security being unable to discipline an “arrogant fan.”

“I've never been a part of something like that,” LaFleur said in his post-game presser. “He was talking junk to our players, giving them the throat slash sign… I've never seen that. I've been on many fields, and usually, they police that much better. I just thought it was an arrogant fan who wanted to be part of the action. I would like to see security step in there and get him out of there.”

LaFleur attempted to use the incident to rally his team, which worked to a modest degree. Green Bay managed to contribute to one of the most entertaining games of 2024 but could not take down a shorthanded Lions squad, falling to 0-2 on the year to Detroit.

With the win, the Lions moved to a league-best 12-1 on the year, putting them over two games ahead of the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC North lead. The win was especially impressive considering the injuries they had to deal with, particularly on defense, where they played without six traditional starters.

Matt LaFleur and Packers fall to 9-4 with TNF loss

While the Lions improved on their imposing record, the Packers simultaneously fell further behind them in the NFC North. Green Bay's fourth loss of 2024 dropped them to 9-4, three full games behind Detroit in the division.

The loss ended a three-game win streak for Green Bay, who had not previously lost since Week 9. Coincidentally, their last loss was also to the Lions, making them 7-2 in their last nine games with their only losses in that frame against Detroit.

In the NFC North, the Packers fell to 1-3 on the year with their only win against the struggling Chicago Bears in Week 11. With four regular-season games remaining, Green Bay remains in the Wild Card picture of the 2025 NFL Playoffs but will need a strong end to the year to solidify its case.