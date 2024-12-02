The Green Bay Packers face their biggest game of the season when they go to Detroit Thursday night to face the streaking Detroit Lions. The Lions have won 10 games in a row and have an NFC-best record of 11-1, but they have been hit with a slew of injuries on the defensive side of the ball. The Packers would like to have a full complement of skill-position players available when they face the Lions.

One of those players is wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who has been out with a concussion. According to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Doubs remains in the concussion protocol, but he has progressed to the point where he can practice with the team. The Packers are hopeful that he will continue to make progress and he will be able to play against the Lions.

The Packers are hopeful that all of their top receivers will be available at Ford Field for quarterback Jordan Love. If they are, it could give Green Bay a big advantage over a team that has suffered so many injuries.

Love is clearly one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He has completed 194 of 308 passes for 2,518 yards with 20 TDs and 11 interceptions this season.

While their wide receiver crew is not filled with superstars, Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft, Christian Watson and Doubs are all capable of making big plays for the Packers. Reed is the fastest of the group and he has 44 receptions for 693 yards with 6 TDs. Doubs has played in 10 games and has caught 34-483-2.

Packers may have advantage due to Lions injuries

The Lions suffered injuries to defensive end Josh Paschal (knee), defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (knee) in their Thanksgiving Day victory over the Chicago Bears. Rodriguez will miss the rest of the season.

They had suffered previous injuries to dynamic pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson (broken leg), defensive end Marcus Davenport (torn triceps), Derrick Barnes (torn MCL and PCL) and linebacker Alex Anzalone (broken forearm) prior to facing Chicago.

In addition to going after the Lions defense with their receiving crew, the Packers have a powerful running back in Josh Jacobs. Green Bay lost Aaron Jones to the Vikings in the offseason, but picking up Jacobs has been an excellent move.

Jacobs has carried the ball 221 times and gained 987 yards while scoring 8 rushing touchdowns this season. Jacobs is a tough runner who can handle a huge workload. That comes into play for LaFleur because Jacobs' ability to make plays on the ground means that he can take some of the playmaking weight off of Love's shoulders.