After swapping spots in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the New York Jets as part of the Aaron Rodgers trade, fans of the Green Bay Packers waited with bated breath to see how their favorite team would use the 13th overall pick. Would they use it on Will Levis, the Kentucky quarterback who fell past 12 and ultimately out of the first round entirely? Or would they instead use the selection to target the best possible offensive weapon to make Jordan Love’s life easier, be that Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Dalton Kincaid, and every other pass catcher not named Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs?

Well, as it turns out, the Packers decided to use the selection much like they have in the past, by selecting an edge rusher, in this case, Lukas Van Ness, to play alongside Preston Smith and Rashan Gary off the edge.

At Iowa, Van Ness wore the number 91, but unfortunately, because Preston Smith already has the number, the do-it-all edge will have to pick a new number, right? Not necessarily, as Smith was willing to talk turkey if his new teammate wanted to use some of that first-round money on a new number, too.

Ayeeee you can get 91 for the right price 👀 — Preston Smith (@PrestonSmith91) April 28, 2023

Unfortunately for Preston Smith, it looks like his offer will not be taken up, as Van Ness has already decided he will wear 90 moving forward and already has a Packers jersey to commemorate the occasion. While Smith may be disappointed that he won’t be landing a nice little paycheck, he can at least appreciate that the Packers’ pass rush just got a whole lot more potent, which is all that really matters.