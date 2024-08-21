ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes have been embroiled in a hotly contested National League Rookie of the Year battle. But with Merrill's torrid stretch at the plate, he has gained the high ground.

Merrill is now the favorite (-120) to win Rookie of the Year, via FanDuel Sportsbook. Skenes is still in second at -105 odds. Tyler Fitzgerald of the San Francisco Giants (+5000), Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (+5500) and Masyn Winn of the St. Louis Cardinals (+15000) round out the top five.

While Skenes entered MLB on a hot streak, his fireballs have fizzled out slightly over his most recent starts. He has allowed two or more runs in four of his last five starts. That included a four-run blow up against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Allowing two runs or struggling against the Dodgers isn't necessarily the worst complaints, but Rookie of the Year is a prestigious award.

Merrill has taken advantage by going on a five game hitting streak. He has had two multi-hit games in that span, driving home five runs.

Both Paul Skenes and Jackson Merrill were named All-Stars and both have showed flashes of brilliance throughout their rookie year. Based on odds alone, it'll be a neck-and-neck race to the finish line. But as the final 100 meters comes into their peripherals, Merrill is leading by a step.

Jackson Merrill rises to Padres stardom

San Diego selected Merrill with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. It didn't take long for him to make a name for himself as he ranked as the top prospect in the Padres' organization in 2023, via MLB Pipeline.

Through 200 games at the minor league level, Merrill hit .295 with 21 home runs, 144 RBI and 31 stolen bases. Heading into the 2024 campaign, Merrill made the Padres' Opening Day roster.

The outfielder has made the most of it, hitting .289 with 17 home runs, 69 RBI and 13 stolen bases over his first 122 games at the major league level. Merrill was even named to his first All-Star Game. He has proven to be the Padres starting centerfielder of the present and future.

If his bat stays as hot as its been, Merrill seems likely to come away with the Rookie of the Year crown. However, Paul Skenes has proven to be no easy challenge. Merrill wants the hardware, but the Padres will be ecstatic regardless knowing they have found a player to build around for the foreseeable future.