Dylan Cease will take the mound for the Padres in game one of their series with the Giants on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Giants prediction and pick.

Padres-Giants Projected Starters

Dylan Cease vs. Logan Webb

Dylan Cease (12-11) with a 4.03 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP

Last Start: Dylan Cease took the loss against the Giants on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.

2024 Road Splits: Dylan Cease has been as sharp on the road where he is 7-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 1.09 WHIP.

Logan Webb (2-4) with a 7.79 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP

Last Start: Logan Webb picked up the win over the Padres on Saturday, allowing three runs on 10 hits and two walks over six innings while striking out three.

2024 Home Splits: Logan Webb has been much better at home than on the road where he is 7-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 0.99 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Giants Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -118

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How to Watch Padres vs. Giants

Time: 10:15 PM ET/7:15 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the San Diego Padres head to Oracle Park to face the San Francisco Giants on Friday, all signs point to a potential road victory for the Padres, led by their ace Dylan Cease.

Cease, acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade, has been nothing short of spectacular for the Padres this season. Boasting a 3.71 ERA and an impressive 10.9 K/9 rate, Cease has rediscovered the form that made him a Cy Young contender in 2022. His devastating slider and improved fastball command have kept hitters off-balance, and he's been particularly good on the road with a 7-4 record away from Petco Park.

While Logan Webb is undoubtedly a formidable opponent, the Giants' ace has shown signs of vulnerability lately, with his ERA creeping up to 4.13 over his last five starts. The Padres' potent lineup, featuring the red-hot Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, could exploit any mistakes Webb makes.

San Diego's offense has been clicking recently. Their ability to work counts and drive up pitch counts could force Webb out of the game earlier than the Giants would like, exposing a bullpen that has been shaky at times this season.

Defensively, the Padres have been superior to the Giants, which could prove crucial in a pitchers' duel. San Diego's outfield, anchored by Tatis Jr.'s exceptional range, has been saving runs consistently.

Given Cease's dominance, the Padres' offensive momentum, and their superior defense, expect San Diego to edge out a tight victory against Webb and the Giants in this crucial NL West matchup.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the San Francisco Giants prepare to host the San Diego Padres on Friday, all signs point to a potential victory for Logan Webb and the home team at Oracle Park.

Webb has been nothing short of exceptional this season, continuing his ascent as one of the National League's premier pitchers. With a stellar 3.46 ERA and an impressive ability to eat innings, Webb has become the anchor of the Giants' rotation.

The Giants' offense, though not flashy, has shown a knack for timely hitting. Players like Matt Chapman, who leads the team in home runs and RBIs, and the hot-hitting Heliot Ramos could prove troublesome for Cease. Moreover, the Giants' ability to work counts and drive up pitch counts could force an early exit for the Padres' starter.

Defensively, the Giants have been solid, with Webb's ground ball-inducing style playing perfectly into their infield's strengths. This could neutralize the Padres' offensive threats and keep the game low-scoring, favoring San Francisco.

Given Webb's dominance at home, the Giants' balanced offensive approach, and the comfort of playing at Oracle Park expect Logan Webb and the Giants to edge out Dylan Cease and the Padres in what should be a tightly contested Friday night matchup.

Final Padres-Giants Prediction & Pick

In Friday's matchup between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants, expect a classic pitchers' duel between Dylan Cease and Logan Webb. Both starters are likely to showcase their best stuff, resulting in a low-scoring affair. Webb's familiarity with Oracle Park gives him a slight edge, while Cease's strikeout potential keeps the Padres competitive. The game may hinge on a single crucial at-bat or defensive play. Given Webb's recent inconsistencies, the Padres should eke out a narrow victory on the road with Dylan Cease on the mound in a closely fought contest.

Final Padres-Giants Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres ML (-118), Under 6.5 (+100)