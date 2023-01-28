After hiring Frank Reich as their new head coach, the Carolina Panthers are now looking to bring in Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator. A former Denver Broncos’ head coach, Fangio is considered to be one of the best defensive minds available.

Reich has been pushing the Panthers to bring Fangio in as his defensive coordinator, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. Anderson notes that there is some momentum on a Fangio to Carolina deal, but to get it done the Panthers would likely have to make him the highest paid defensive coordinator in the league.

Vic Fangio spent this past season as a defensive assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles. From 2009-2021, he was the Broncos’ head coach. Denver finished eighth in total defense during the 2021 regular season, allowing 326.1 yards per game.

Fangio served as a defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14 and as the DC for the Chicago Bears from 2015-2018. In 2014, San Francisco finished fifth in total defense, allowing 321.4 YPG. In 2018, the Bears had the third-best defense in the NFL, allowing 299.7 YPG.

The Panthers are in some desperate need of defensive help. Carolina finished this past regular season ranked 22nd in the NFL, allowing 350.2 YPG. They finished 22nd in passing defense (227.5) and 18th in run defense (122.6 YPG).

Frank Reich is an offensive coach and will be tasked with scheming the Panthers’ offense. However, he is looking for a sound defensive coordinator with proven results. Fangio fits the bills as his schemes have always been some of the best in the NFL.

But if the Panthers want Fangio in Carolina, they’ll have to be willing to pay.