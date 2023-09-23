The Carolina Panthers (0-2) go on the road to take on the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) for week three of the NFL season. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Seahawks-Panthers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Panthers have started off the season with two losses behind Bryce Young. They lost to the Atlanta Falcons to open up the season, and then they lost to the New Orleans Saints by just three points. Young has had his rookie struggles, and new running back Miles Sanders has averaged just 3.5 yards per carry. However, Chubba Hubbard has rushed very well, and their defense has picked up some slack. Carolina has eight sacks, but just one interception. For this game, the Panthers will have Andy Dalton under center to try and get their first win.

The Seahawks opened up the season with a loss against the Los Angeles Rams, but they followed up with a really nice win on the road against the Detroit Lions. Geno Smith has 440 yards passing in the first two games, and he has passed for three touchdowns. The Seahawks have had some trouble with the run game though. As a team, they are averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. On defense, the Seahawks have just two sacks, and they have one interception.

Here are the Seahawks-Panthers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Panthers-Seahawks Odds

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Carolina Panthers: +5.5 (-115)

Seattle Seahawks: -5.5 (-105)

Over: 42 (-108)

Under: 42 (-112)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Seahawks Week 4

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers need Andy Dalton to have a good game in this one. As mentioned, the Seahawks do not put a lot of pressure on the quarterback. Seattle has allowed 30 points, then 31 points, so the defense has been shaky in Seattle. They are giving up an average of 328.5 pass yards per game through the first two weeks. Dalton is a veteran quarterback, and he knows how to read a defense. If given enough time, Dalton should be able to pick apart the Seahawk defense. If he does that, the Panthers will cover the spread.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

The Seahawks have some run game struggles, but this could be the game they turn it around. Carolina allows 132 rush yards per game, and Kenneth Walker is a good running back. He should be able to get the run game going in this one. If he does, the pass game will open up big time. However, Carolina is much better against the pass than on the ground. Seattle will need Walker, to pick up the slack and have a big game in this one. If he does, the Seahawks will cover the spread.

Final Panthers-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

I would not expect this game to be low-scoring. The Panthers and Seahawks are not the best offensive teams, but their defenses tend to give up some points. With the over being set at 42, I think that is too low. I would expect a final score with both teams in the 20's, so I am taking the over. As for the winner, it is very hard to win a game in Seattle. I am going to take the Seahawks to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Panthers-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Seahawks -5.5 (-105), Over 42 (-108)