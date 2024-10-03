ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Panthers will meet the Chicago Bears this week at Soldier Field. It's an NFC showdown in Chicago as we share our NFL odds series and make a Panthers-Bears prediction and pick.

The Panthers lost 34-24 to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. They trailed 21-14 at halftime and could not rally. Andy Dalton went 25 for 40 with 220 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Meanwhile, Chuba Hubbard rushed 18 times for 104 yards and one touchdown while catching four passes for 17 yards. Miles Sanders rushed six times for 32 yards. Also, Diontae Johnson had seven receptions on 13 targets for 83 yards and a touchdown. Xavier Legette had six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers had 24 first downs and went 7 for 14 on third-down conversions. The Cats committed a turnover and forced one. Yet, it was not enough to overcome the Bengals.

The Bears defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-18. Significantly, they led 10-6 at halftime. Chicago held off a furious rally by Los Angeles and won this game. Caleb Williams showed some promise after going 17 for 23 with 157 yards passing with one touchdown. Likewise, D'Andre Swift rushed 16 times for 93 yards and a touchdown while catching seven passes for 73 yards. Cole Kmet had three receptions for 34 yards. Moreover, DJ Moore had three receptions for 22 yards and a score. Keenan Allen added three catches for 19 yards.

The Bears won despite going 3 for 9 on third-down conversions and having 17 first downs. Chicago did not turn the ball over but also allowed three sacks. Conversely, the defense forced two turnovers and registered three sacks.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Carolina Panthers: +3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +168

Chicago Bears: -3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Bears

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Panthers fell to the Bengals a week after thumping the Las Vegas Raiders. Their offense did enough, but the defense could not hold the fort.

Dalton has now passed for 539 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Now, he must find a way to overcome this tough defense. Hubbard has rushed 55 times for 296 yards and a touchdown while catching 13 passes for 84 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Johnson has 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Legette has 12 catches for 143 yards and a score.

The defense is not very good. Regardless, three players can make a difference. Jayden Peevy has two solo tackles and 1.5 sacks, while Jadeveon Clowney has tallied four solo tackles and one sack. Also, Mike Jackson has been effective with 18 solo tackles and one interception.

The Panthers will cover the spread if they can establish the running game and chew the clock. Then, the defense must pressure Williams and force him into making mistakes while stopping Swift.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bears are 2-2 after beating the Rams last weekend and still hope to make a run. Now, they will play a team they should beat and use to propel themselves forward.

Williams has had an uneven rookie season. So far, he has passed for 787 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. Swift had an electric game last weekend, finally breaking out of his slump. He has rushed 53 times for 161 yards and one touchdown while catching 13 passes for 118 yards. Moore has 22 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, rookie Rome Odunze has tallied 10 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown. Kmet has 18 receptions for 162 yards and a score.

The defense has been great, reminding some of the great Bears' defenses from the past. Ultimately, four players stand out. Gervon Dexter Sr. has tallied seven solo tackles and three sacks. Additionally, Darrell Taylor has added 10 solo tackles and two sacks. Montez Sweat has contributed with six solo tackles and two sacks. Finally, Tremaine Edmunds has delivered 15 solo tackles, one sack, and one interception.

The Bears will cover the spread if they can get Swift going again while protecting Williams. Moreover, the defense must continue to make stops.

Final Panthers-Bears Prediction & Pick

The Bears lead the head-to-head series 8-4. The teams played last season, with the Bears edging out the Panthers 16-13. Chicago has won the last three games in the series. Significantly, the Bears are 6-0 against the Panthers in six regular-season games at Soldier Field. The only loss against the Panthers in its history at Soldier Field came in the 2006 Playoffs.

The Panthers are 1-3 against the spread, while the Bears are 2-1-1. Furthermore, the Panthers are 1-1 against the spread on the road, while the Bears are 2-0 against the odds at home. The Bears are also much better than they were last season, regardless of some of the hiccups they have encountered early this season. I think this is the week where Williams puts it all together and leads the Bears to a monster victory as they cover the spread at home against the Cats.

Final Panthers-Bears Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bears -3.5 (-120)