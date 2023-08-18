After a breakout campaign with the New England Patriots in 2022, Jahlani Tavai has spent much of training camp this year looking to solidify his role within the team's linebacker corps on defense. It has likely been tougher than expected for Tavai, though, who has been dealing with the wildfire tragedy taking place in Hawaii.

Tavai played his college football at the University of Hawaii, and obviously has some strong ties to the tragedy that has befallen the state. While Tavai is obviously doing his best to focus on New England's training camp action, he took a moment after their joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday afternoon to send a message asking for folks to help support the people of Hawaii as they work on recovering from the wildfires.

"One way that people out there can help is by donating to families in need directly." Patriots LB Jahlani Tavai gives an emotional plea to fans to help Lahaina after the Maui wildfires 🙏🏽 🎥@RobDeMelloKHONpic.twitter.com/78eMqlcQfS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 18, 2023

Earlier in August, wildfires broke out on Maui that forced residents off the island. There have already been at least 111 confirmed deaths as a result of the wildfires, and that toll will likely rise as city officials begin to search through the wreckage. It's clear that Hawaii is in need of help, and Tavai is looking to raise awareness for their situation.

It's great to see Jahlani Tavai doing whatever he can to help out Hawaii, as he has a lot of family and friends who have been impacted by the situation. And as people continue to spread the word on how to help out here, it should make a tough recovery for Hawaii a little bit easier. Tavai will do his best to stay focused on football, but it's clear this issue is lingering on his mind, and it's great to see him helping out in any way that he can.