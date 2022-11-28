Published November 28, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Despite the high likelihood of him getting picked in the first round, Penn State football star Olu Fashanu is not joining the 2023 NFL Draft and is instead staying with the Nittany Lions.

Fashanu–who hasn’t played since getting injured in October and missed four straight games–stressed that he still has some “unfinished business” with the Nittany Lions, which is why he opted to stay in school. The star left tackle shared his goal to help the Penn State football program to not only win the Big Ten Championship in 2023, but also take the national title. And he’s confident the team has what it takes to achieve those bold aspirations.

For what its worth, playing football is not the only reason the 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive lineman is staying in Penn State. Fashanu also expressed his desire to get his degree in supply chain management and then take his master’s after.

“Penn State is an awesome place to go to school. And I can get my education for free,” Fashanu shared, via ESPN.

Sure enough, Olu Fashanu’s decision shocked a lot of people, including NFL execs and scouts. He has risen on several draft boards with his brilliant season for Penn State football, with one league scout even saying that “he would have been the top tackle in this draft and a top-10 pick.”

It’s good news for Penn State, though, as they get a key player back after a season that saw them finish with a 10-2 record. With Fashanu and possibly more key players in tow, the Nittany Lions are well poised to improve from their past performance.