Despite OTAs already starting, the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not yet finished. Let’s see how the Houston Texans want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the perfect trade that the Texans must offer the Las Vegas Raiders for Josh Jacobs.

The Texans are poised for a resurgence in the upcoming NFL season after a challenging rebuilding year in 2022. With a roster bolstered by promising draft picks and key free agent acquisitions, the Texans are determined to become playoff contenders in 2023. However, one crucial area in need of immediate attention is the running back position. This is why we explore the perfect trade scenario for the Texans to acquire the talented and reliable Josh Jacobs from the Raiders.

Before delving into the proposed trade, let’s examine the Texans’ prospects for the upcoming season. The team’s proactive approach during the offseason, including drafting quarterback CJ Stroud and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., has injected potential into the roster. In addition, the Texans secured seasoned talents like wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Though the Texans remain a relatively young team, they possess the necessary ingredients to contend for a playoff spot in 2023.

Let’s look at the perfect trade that the Texans must offer the Raiders for Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs would be a perfect fit for the Texans

Keep in mind that Josh Jacobs is a two-time Pro Bowl running back. He has been a consistent performer for the Raiders since entering the league in 2019. With his powerful running style, exceptional vision, and receiving capabilities, Jacobs would represent a significant upgrade for the Texans’ running game. Moreover, his presence would open up opportunities in the passing game. This would surely benefit Stroud and provide much-needed balance to the Texans’ offensive strategy. Beyond his on-field performance, Jacobs’ leadership and positive influence in the locker room would contribute to improving the team’s culture.

Recall that during the 2022 season, the Texans struggled to establish a potent ground attack. ranking 31st in rushing yards per game. The absence of a clear-cut starting running back hampered their offensive rhythm. By acquiring Jacobs, the Texans would gain a reliable option in the ground game. This would allow them to control the clock, sustain drives, and keep their defense off the field.

Inconsistency also plagued the Texans’ passing offense in 2022. The lack of a formidable running threat affected their air attack and hindered their overall offensive effectiveness. Jacobs’ ability as a receiver out of the backfield would not only add another dimension to the Texans’ passing game. It would also stretch the field and create additional opportunities for Stroud to exploit opposing defenses.

As a veteran Pro Bowl player, Jacobs would provide valuable leadership and serve as a positive role model for the young Texans roster. His experience, work ethic, and dedication would contribute to establishing a winning culture. He would definitely motivate the development of emerging talents and foster cohesion within the team.

Josh Jacobs announced he is switching to jersey #8, the same number he wore at Alabama Jacobs was a BEAST for the Crimson Tide🐘 pic.twitter.com/GZ2GKidjOu — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 22, 2023

The Trade Proposal

Considering the significant benefits that Jacobs would bring to the Texans, here is a potential trade proposal:

Houston Texans Receive:

Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders Receive:

2024 first-round pick

2024 third-round pick

This trade arrangement offers the Raiders valuable draft picks to aid in their rebuilding efforts. Meanwhile, it provides the Texans with a dynamic running back capable of making an immediate impact. However, it is important to note that the Raiders may seek additional assets in the trade. This may potentially include other young guns from the Texans’ roster.

To further entice the Raiders and meet their potential demands, the Texans could explore offering other players as part of the trade package.

One of the guys to consider is Xavier Hutchinson. He is a talented wide receiver with promising potential who could bolster the Raiders’ passing game. He would certainly provide another weapon for their offense. Another is Derek Stingley Jr. He is a highly regarded young cornerback known for his impressive skill set and versatility. Stingley has the potential to significantly strengthen the Raiders’ secondary. Lastly, the Texans could also consider Tytus Howard, a young and capable offensive tackle. Howard’s inclusion in the trade would fortify the Raiders’ offensive line. He would provide additional protection for Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo and contribute to the team’s overall stability.

Acquiring Josh Jacobs would represent a major coup for the Houston Texans. He would effectively address their need for a reliable and talented running back. With Jacobs’ contributions, the Texans’ offense would receive a much-needed boost. Both the running and passing games would certainly benefit. Furthermore, his leadership qualities and positive influence would have a lasting impact on the team’s overall culture. By offering a trade package centered around draft picks and potentially including talented young players from their roster, the Texans can present a compelling offer to the Raiders. This trade has the potential to propel the Texans toward their goal of becoming a playoff contender in the upcoming 2023 NFL season. It could also simultaneously provide the Raiders with valuable assets for their own rebuilding efforts.