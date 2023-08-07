It was a tough end to the FedExCup Playoffs hopes for Justin Thomas. The two-time major winner ended up on the outside looking in of the top 70 cut line, as he failed to make his final shot in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday. His chip shot on the final hole dramatically missed, but even with the painful result, it did not stop Thomas from making someone's day.

Shortly after the missed shot, Thomas gathered himself and proceeded to give a signed glove to a young volunteer.

Some things are bigger than golf ❤️ Moments after @JustinThomas34 nearly holed out @WyndhamChamp in an effort to make the #FedExCup Playoffs, he signed a glove for this young volunteer Lucas who spent 18 holes helping Grandma Thomas today. pic.twitter.com/YjBWFDSZC0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 6, 2023

That was indeed a classy gesture from Thomas. Other players probably would have blocked everything out and ignored people around them under such circumstances. Justin Thomas was crushed by the way his season ended, which meant he was not going to be part of the postseason. It would have been understandable if he just walked straight out of the course without greeting or talking to anyone. But Thomas was not that type of guy. He revealed his true character amid a devastating setback and for that, he likely has earned even more fans.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Can use adversity as an opportunity to shy away from a challenge, or take it head on,” Thomas tweeted after the Wyndham Championship. “Was a tough season for me, but I actually had fun battling it out and playing golf this week. It’s why we play. Beyond gutted to miss the playoffs, but I’m proud of how hard I fought #onward.”

Justin Thomas finished the 2023 Wyndham Championship with a T-12 on the strength of an 11-under 269 score. Lucas Glover won the tournament with a dominant performance from start to finish, concluding the event with a 20-under 260.