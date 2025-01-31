NBA legend Dwight Howard made a wild suggestion about Pistons' Isaiah Stewart after the power forward was ejected against the Indiana Pacers. The ejection was for a flagrant foul on Pacers center Thomas Bryant, a play that showed shades of the early 2000s rivalry between the two franchises. Detroit lost the game to its divisional rival 133-119 and currently sits eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Stewart, who has a history of playing physical and being involved in heated confrontations, drew Howard's attention during an episode of the “7 PM in Brooklyn” podcast on Thursday. The Future Hall of Famer hilariously pointed out that Stewart might be playing the wrong sport, referring to a past fight the Pistons' enforcer had with LeBron James.

“We seen Isaiah Stewart in action. He was going after Bron, crazy. And y’all going to say, ‘Ay Dwight, if he get close, you gotta go get him.' What? He got it brah, ain’t nobody finna fight him. I’m too old for this s***. And he fighting through security. He jumping through everybody. If he would’ve gotten LeBron, the NBA would’ve been over. They would’ve canceled the whole NBA. Breaking news: the commissioner has shut the NBA off. LeBron James is out indefinitely for life.

Isaiah Stewart need to go play for the Lions. He in the wrong sport. Take him off the team right now. Put a helmet on him. He don’t even need shoulder pads. Helmet on and tell him to get the quarterback. They gon’ get past the first round if they had Isaiah Stewart. He is in the wrong sport.”

Isaiah Stewart is a valuable role player on the Pistons

Dwight didn't need to mention the Detroit Lions' Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders. It's too soon for that. And while Isaiah Stewart does play with a certain physicality that would translate to the NFL, he's a very valuable player on the Pistons' roster. J.B. Bickerstaff's team has one of the highest-scoring benches in the league, which includes the 6'8, 250-pound power forward.

Stewart is currently averaging 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds and has been a critical part of the Pistons' resurgence on defense. Detroit is now squarely in the playoff hunt in one of the most remarkable turnarounds in recent memory. The previous year, this franchise set NBA history with a record 28-game losing streak.

The future looks bright, especially with point guard Cade Cunningham leading the charge. But that optimistic future includes Isaiah Stewart. The 23-year-old from Rochester, New York, brings an old-school physicality that could prove essential for this team in the playoffs. Detroit needs a player like Isaiah Stewart on its roster; it's fitting for a franchise that was once known as “The Bad Boy Pistons.”