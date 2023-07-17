Some co-stars get along really well, others don't. For Pom Klementieff, she revealed that she had Karen Gillan as a close friend off-camera during her time in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. She has since moved over to the Mission: Impossible franchise and has a new friend: Simon Pegg.

Their friendship went so far that the two actually made a short film while filming the latest Mission: Impossible film during the production's stop in Venice. “I mean, we [Klementieff and Pegg] even made a little movie together. Did you see it? Au Revoir Chris Hemsworth?” Klementieff asked during our chat about the new Mission: Impossible film.

I hadn't, but that didn't stop Klementieff from pitching it. “Oh, my God. You have to watch it. It's an homage to the French New Wave,” she said. “We shot it in black and white. We wrote it together. I sing in French and he [Pegg] directed it.”

While it was a collaborative process, Klementieff wanted it to be known that she was the leader of the ship. “I mean, I came up with like all the ideas [with a] mood board,” she said, but she clarified that “it was really a collaborative process” and that “it was so much fun.”

She then revealed that they filmed it during the latest Mission: Impossible film's stop in Venice. “And we shot [it] in Venice when we were shooting Mission: Impossible [Dead Reckoning Part One] and Tom [Cruise] makes a cameo at the end of the movie.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The purpose for making the film, however, has to do with fantasy football. “It's a little short movie. It was for charity with the Russo brothers — the Avengers [Infinity War and Endgame directors] — who had to do diss tracks [for our] fantasy football league, but yeah, anyway, we make fun of Chris Hemsworth,” she concluded with a smile.

Pom Klementieff may be known for her role in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, but she stole the show from the likes of Tom Cruise and even bestie Simon Pegg in the new Mission: Impossible film, Dead Reckoning Part One.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now.